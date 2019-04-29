|
Shirley J. (Pultz) Hade
Fort Seneca - Shirley J. (Pultz) Hade, 86, of Fort Seneca, passed away at 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at the St. Francis Home in Tiffin.
Shirley was born on April 12, 1933, in Lansing, MI, to the late Francis and Grace (Graley) Pultz. She married Keith Burl Hade at the Fort Seneca Community UCC on November 8, 1958 who survives in Fort Seneca.
Survivors include her two daughters, Alicia (Joaquin) Ruiz of Toledo and Kim (Paul) Inniger of Bluffton, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two brothers, Peter (Betty) Pultz of Jackson, MI, Jim (Loan) Pultz of CA and a sister, Diane Peresie of Mechanicsburg, PA.
Shirley retired from Dr. Mary Joyce Matthews office in Fremont. She was a member of the Fremont First UCC Church and was a former volunteer for Community Hospice Care. Shirley was a 1951 graduate of Lakeview High School and a 1955 graduate of Elkhart University in Elkhart, IN.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Loren Francisco and a sister, Bonnie Jean Pultz.
Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin with Pastor Bill Walk officiating. Visitation for family and friends will also be on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Pleasant Union cemetery in Old Fort at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Care or to the Fremont First UCC Church. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 29, 2019