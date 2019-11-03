Services
Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
419-352-2132
Silverio U. Gonzalez

Silverio U. Gonzalez Obituary
Silverio U. Gonzalez

Bowling Green - July 11, 1922 - October 31, 2019

Silverio Uribe Gonzalez, 97, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on October 31, 2019.

He was a proud U.S. Army War Veteran, serving during WWII in Europe.

Born in Laredo, Texas, his family worked as migrant farm workers in northwest Ohio until building a home and raising a family in Riley Township, OH.

Silverio was a Whirlpool employee in Clyde for thirty years until his retirement.

The past twenty years he has lived in Bowling Green, where he enjoyed the outdoors by gardening and feeding birds, creating watercolor paintings at the Senior Center, and participating in annual Memorial Day Parades. He was known fondly by employees at local hardware stores and markets.

He is preceded in death by his wife Delfina (Guerrero) and son Silverio, Jr. He is survived by his twin sons Alberto (Jo Beth) and Gilberto (Vicki), grandchildren Gilbert Jr., Carlie, Franklin, Monica and Veronica, great-grandchildren Samantha, Gilbert 3, and friend Jamie Paridon.

The family will hold a private service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
