Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
201 W. Main Street
Woodville, OH 43469
(419) 849-2811
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1509 Cedar Street
Fremont, OH
Woodville - Silvia Ortiz, 46, of Woodville, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. Silvia was born on October 27, 1972 in Oregon, OH to Rosalio and Bertha (Hernández) Ortiz. She graduated in 1991 from Woodmore High School and in 2000 from the University of Toledo with a Bachelors Degree in Education. She was a case manager with Sandusky County Department of Job and Family Services for the last 24 years. Silvia, in her free time, enjoyed traveling, reading and shopping. It was her family that gave her much happiness and spending time with them brought her great joy.

Silvia is survived by her loving family, Father and Mother: Rosalio and Bertha Ortiz of Woodville, sisters: Susana (Martin) Tapia of Toledo, Ana Ortiz of Woodville, nephew: Martin Gustavo Tapia, nieces: Maria Isabel Tapia and Silvia Marisol Tapia, along with numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Rodrigo and Maria (Zapata) Ortiz, maternal grandparents: José and Maria (Cantú) Hernández, uncle: José Gustavo Hernández and niece: Susana Marisol Tapia.

Silvia was a member of the Fremont Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses where she served faithfully for several years.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1509 Cedar Street, Fremont. Officiating will be Congregation Elder, Nelson Feliciano. Interment will be in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville in a private family service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Kidney Foundation of NWO. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 14, 2019
