Simona Santos Sanchez
FREMONT - Simona Santos Sanchez, 91, of Fremont, OH passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1928 in Kingsbury, TX, the daughter of Filimone and Julia (Sanchez) Santos.
Simona married JoseDeLaCruz Sanchez on January 31, 1948 at St. Margaret's Church in Pharr, TX and he preceded her in death on December 23, 2004.
Simona was a homemaker and member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was also a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Society at St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed praying the rosary every day. Simona enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She loved her pets and was very giving.
Simona is survived by her sons, Juan (Juanita) Sanchez, Gustavo (Sheree) Sanchez, Avelardo (Mary) Sanchez, all of Fremont, OH, Gilberto (Regina) Sanchez, Crystal Rock, OH; Ricardo Sanchez, Humberto (Karla Antesberger) Sanchez, Larry (Yena) Sanchez, all of Fremont, OH, Leonel (Angie) Sanchez, Bellevue, OH, daughters, Alcia (Rogelio) Hernandez, Ecorse, MI, Maria Menkhoff, Fremont, OH Maria Soledad (Rick) Croninger, Bowling Green, OH; daughters-in-law, Martha Sanchez-Ashcraft and Alicia Sanchez both of Fremont and Ramona Sanchez, Findlay, OH; sisters, Maria Inocencia Gonzales, Pharr, TX and Sofia Mendoza, San Juan, TX; thirty-four grandchildren; fifty-four great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, JoseDeLaCruz Sanchez; sons, Diego, Ramiro and Jose Sanchez and grandchildren Marcos and Javier Sanchez.
Visitation: Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH with a rosary at 7:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Rd., Fremont, OH with an hour of visitation prior to mass at the church.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery
Memorials: Our Lady of Guadalupe Society
Published in the News-Messenger on July 13, 2019