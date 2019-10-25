|
|
Stacy Benner
Woodville - Stacy Benner, 44 of Woodville, OH passed away on Friday morning, October 25, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo. She was born on February 20, 1975 to David and Jo Dee (Owen) Sandwisch in Oregon, OH. She was a graduate of the class of 1993 at Woodmore High School. She would marry John Robert Benner in Woodville on May 20, 2000. Stacy and John have two children and have celebrated over 19 years of marriage. In addition to being a wife and mother, early in her working career, Stacy worked as an assistant store manager for Sears Department Store and then later as a mail carrier for the United States Post Office in Woodville. An animal lover, she also enjoyed the outdoors and going camping. Stacy was a devout Michigan football fan. However, her greatest love was always her family, as she remained devoted to her children.
In addition to her husband John, Stacy is survived by her step-son: Derek Benner, daughter: Shannon Benner, father: David (Melinda) Sandwisch all of Woodville. Sister: Mindy (Todd) Helle of Graytown and brother: Michael (Adrienne) Sandwisch of Woodville. She was preceded in death by her mother: Jo Dee Owen-Crawfoot. Sister: Michelle Crawfoot. Brother: Eddie Crawfoot and her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Family and friends will be received 3-8 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Woodville, OH. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Shilo United Methodist Church, 259 Main Street, Helena, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff Ridenour. Interment will be in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville. There will be a bereavement luncheon served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the cemetery committal service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Susan G. Komen or Shilo United Methodist Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019