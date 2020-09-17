Stanley William Kemenah
Perrysburg - Stanley William Kemenah, age 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Promedica Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, Ohio. Stanley was born on December 23, 1946 in Fostoria, Ohio to the late Francis Kemenah & late Delores Durst.
He married Rebecca Bibbee on March 15, 1969, and they later divorced in April 2002. Stanley & Rebecca's children who survive are Kyle (Angie) Kemenah of Fremont; daughters, Kelli (John) Mauric of Eden, Utah, Kara (Tony) Grolle of Fremont; grandchildren, Broc (Taylor), Melinda, Kayla, Lucas, Mason, Derek, Dominic; step-grandchildren, Travis & Kyle; & three great-grandchildren.
Also surviving him is loving companion Janis Borck.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Kemenah; and precious daughter, Wendy Sue Kemenah.
Stanley was a 1965 graduate of Fostoria High School, where he completed the Machine Trade Preparatory Program through the State Department of Education Vocational Division of Trade and Industrial Service. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps as a Corporal E4 during the Vietnam War, which time he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Purple Heart Medal, and the Rifle Marksman Badge.
He then worked as a Machine Operator for 35 years at Libby Owens Ford. Stanley was a Life Member of the Fremont VFW, Life Member of the American Legion Post #608 in Fremont, and a life member of AMVET.
Stanley owned & operated Kemenah Kennels where he bread & raised beagles and competed in field dog trials. He enjoyed playing the lottery every week, and his greatest love in life was spending time with his family.
Friends will be received from 9-10 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 10 AM Saturday with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in West Millgrove, where Military Honors will be performed by the Wood County Military Detail. Memorial donations may be made to the VFW Post #2497 in Fremont (204 Birchard Ave, Fremont, OH 43420). In accordance with the local mandate, the use of facemasks/coverings will be required. On-line condolences may be sent to Stanley's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org
.