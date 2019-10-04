Services
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-8288
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
Stella H. Mikoy


1948 - 2019
Stella H. Mikoy Obituary
Stella H. Mikoy

Fremont - Stella H. Mikoy, 100, of Fremont, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Valle View Care Center. Stella was born January 22, 1919 in Fremont, the daughter of Michael and Victoria (Kwiatkowski) Paluch. On November 27, 1948 she married Stanley Mikoy, he preceded her in death September 14, 1967. She worked for Heyman's and various other local businesses.

She was an avid Bingo player, polka dancer and enjoyed socializing with friends at the Eagles and Moose. To meet Stella was to make a friend, she was loved by all.

Surviving are her children Michael (Julie) Mikoy of Westlake, OH; Denny Mikoy and Marie (Jeff) McCormack of Fremont grandchildren: Jill, Jodi, Pam and Matthew; great-granddaughter Noelle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings: Rose Mullholland, Edward Paluch and Bernice Kashmer.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:30 -10:30A.M. at HANNEMAN-CHUDZINSKI-KELLER FUNERAL HOME, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, Ohio 43420. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 10:30A.M. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Sanctuary.
Published in the News-Messenger on Oct. 4, 2019
