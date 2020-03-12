|
Stephen Charles Wyant
May 19, 1943-February 25, 2020
Stephen Wyant of Clyde, Ohio passed away peacefully with his wife and his sister by his side on February 25, 2020. His wife of 35 years, Mary Beth Fiser survives him as well as his children: Charles W. Wyant of Sarasota, Florida; Stephanie Monrean of Fremont, Ohio; Matthew Wyant (Wanda) of Bellevue, Ohio; Mark Wyant of Sarasota, Florida and Brandi Williams (Jon) of Worthington, Ohio. Also surviving are his sister Sandra Baker of Homosassa, Florida and his brother Michael Wyant of Toledo, Ohio and his seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Wilbur Charles Wyant and Lucille (Butler) Wyant of Kansas, Ohio; his daughter, Jodi Wyant and his sister Sharon Konzal of Detroit, Michigan.
Stephen earned an associate's degree in mechanical engineering and was employed with Whirlpool as a tool and die maker for a period of 10 years. At the end of his employment with Whirlpool Corporation he embarked on a 40 year career as a general contractor, building and remodeling homes and completing two condominium projects.
He had a love for the lake and fishing and enjoyed his time on Lake Erie with many friends. In addition to that he enjoyed many activities including his association with the Masons, Masonic Lodge #244 in Clyde, Ohio. He quietly contributed to the community by offering his labor and materials including improvements to the Clyde High School sports complex and other worthy causes.
There will be a Celebration of Life held Friday March 27, 2020 at the Masonic Lodge located at 136 Hamer Street, Clyde, Ohio 43410 from 5pm until 7pm with the Masonic Rites from 6pm-6:30pm. The public is welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The or the Kidney Foundation.
He was beloved by many and the family is eternally grateful for the assistance, care and empathy of the Cleveland Clinic doctors who cared for him. Special gratitude is given for the care of the Fremont Regional Dialysis Center DaVita. In particular his wife wishes to recognize Dr. Charles Valone, the physicians and nurses who cared for him during his last illness, and the nurse supervisors who enabled him to do in home hemodialysis for almost two and a half years.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020