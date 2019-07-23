Steven Clemens Szymanowski, Jr.



Grandview Heights - Steven Clemens Szymanowski, Jr., 46, of Grandview Heights, OH passed away the evening of July 19, 2019 in Columbus, OH after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born the son of Steven Sr. and Anita Szymanowski on February 2, 1973 in Fremont, OH, 43420.



Steve Jr. was a graduate of Saint Joseph Central Catholic High School ('91) making many friends and excelling on the football field leading to a full athletic scholarship to Kent State University graduating ('96) with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. During his time at Kent State University, Steve made life-long friends and as a member of the Golden Flashes Football team won the Matt Ramser award given to a member of the program who best exemplifies courage, dedication, attitude and commitment. Steve was employed by Nationwide Financial where he was recognized with multiple awards for exemplary service during his 11 years of employment. He remained loyal to the Cleveland Brown's throughout life and his biggest fan regret was not being able to witness a Brown's Superbowl Championship. Highschool sweethearts, Steve and Carrie were inseparable throughout life and were married March 17th, 2011. Steve Jr. enjoyed spending time with family and friends and cherished his father daughter time with Erin most of all, often going out for special daddy-daughter dates.Surviving are his wife, Carrie (Hart), and daughter; Erin Rose of Grandview Heights, OH, parents; Steven Sr. and Anita (Amor) Szymanowski, siblings; Amy (Jesse) Wenning, Andrew (Jessica) Szymanowski, nieces and nephew; Emma and Stella Wenning, Isla, Ellie, and Ethan Szymanowski, loved and deeply missed by extended family including aunts, uncles and cousins, mother in law; June Ann (Schmidt) Hart and the entire Hart family who loved Steve as one of their own. He was preceded in death by father in law, Gerald Hart, and grandparents, Clemens and Annarose (Spieldenner) Szymanowski, James and Marie (Widman) Amor, and cousin Aaron Amor.



Visitation will take place Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 5:00 - 7:00 with a prayer service beginning at 7:00pm at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. A Mass of Resurrection will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. Rev. Michael Roemmele will be officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Precision Cancer Medicine in Medical Oncology Support Fund (Support Fund # 315680 www.giveto.osu.edu), in care of his wife, Carrie, for Erin's Education, or a contribution of your choosing. While Steve's cancer was advanced and aggressive, his family believes The James Cancer Center is making strides in Precision Medicine to benefit others. Special thanks to all of the wonderful care providers at Riverside Methodist Hospital, The James Cancer Center and in particular Dr. Emily Saul DO who encouraged and fought alongside Steve's side every step of the way.



