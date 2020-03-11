Services
Steven Richard Sieberg

Steven Richard Sieberg Obituary
Steven Richard Sieberg

Fremont - Steven Richard Sieberg, 70, passed away March 9, 2020 after a courageous health battle. He was born February 25, 1950 in Fremont, Ohio. He graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1968. Steve married the love of his life Deborah (Debbie) K. Eishen on June 24, 1976. They shared 47 memorable years together. He was the son of Frederick and Loretta Sieberg. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather! His joyful personality and loving heart were very endearing. Steve spent a lifetime enjoying working on cars. One of his favorite cars was his 1964 Plymouth Barracuda 273, that he drag raced. He worked as an Autobody Technician and Manager in the Fremont and Fostoria areas for over 30 years. He was a true craftsman in the garage and around the home. Steve was a talented artist and enjoyed sharing his love for art with his grandchildren, teaching them all he could. He loved to spend time on the river, boating, water skiing and soaking in the sun!

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Deb Sieberg, mother, Loretta Sieberg, children; Andrea Meade, Jennifer (Erik) Humburg, Steven (Lorie) Sieberg, Richard Sieberg, 10 grandchildren; Brystanna, Elara, Lyzelle, Gianna, Kaitlyn, Cambrie, Tristan, Parker, Zayden & Perseus, siblings; Mike (Sandy) Sieberg, Tom Sieberg and Ed (Mary) Sieberg.

Steve was preceded in death by his father Frederick Sieberg and sister-in-law, Colleen Sieberg.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 705 W State St., Fremont, Ohio, 43420. A Celebration of Life Service at will follow at 12:00 p.m. Maureen Pump will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church.

To express online condolences or to view Steven's Tribute Video, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
