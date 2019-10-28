|
|
Steven Scherer
Lindsey - Steven Scherer, 55, of Lindsey, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Fremont on Feb. 26, 1964 to Charles & Evelyn (Burgess) Scherer.
Steven was a 1982 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. He worked as a draftsman at Honeywell for 35 years, until the onset of his illness. Steven enjoyed playing golf, watching football, cooking on the grill and spending time with his family.
On November 21, 1984, Steven married Roxanne Heschel and she survives. Also surviving Steven are his children, Joshua Scherer of Willington, SC, Cory (Allison) Scherer and Courtney (Tim Gullett) Scherer of Fremont; grandchildren, Bella Feighner, Jaylee Scherer, Adelynne Feighner, Layla and Alanna Scherer; his parents, Charles & Evelyn of Lindsey; and siblings, Troy, Todd (Bobbette) and Jason Scherer all of Columbus.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont from 4:00-7:30 p.m. where Funeral Services will begin at 7:30 p.m. Rev. Joe Binkley will officiate.
Memorial donations may be directed to the family c/o Roxanne Scherer.
To send an online condolence or to view Steven's video tribute, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019