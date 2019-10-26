Services
Fremont - Sue A. Eibling, age 71, of Fremont, went to be with her Heavenly Father at 10:16am on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Bethesda Care Center in Fremont. She was born on May 25, 1948 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Ralph and Ruth (Kissel) Bryan.

She married Chris Alan Eibling on August 10, 1968 and he survives along with sons: Jason (Sherrie) Eibling of Upper Sandusky, Ohio and Adam (Jill) Eibling of North Ridgeville, Ohio; brother: Robert Bryan of Findlay and sister: Mary (Royce) VanScoit of Findlay. She has 5 grandchildren: Preston, Eve, Arria, Bryce and Alexis and 2 great grandchildren: Henry and Landon. She was preceded in death by a brother: William Bryan and a sister: Sandra Widenhofer.

Sue was very active with her faith and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Tiffin. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano, singing in the choir and involved in the church youth activities. She also enjoyed fishing and boating, but without question her first love were her sons and family.

Visitation will be held from noon until 2:00pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay, where funeral services will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 2:00pm. Pastor Jerry Boylan will officiate and interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery. Memorials may be given to either Grace Baptist Church,161 North Ohio 101, Tiffin, Ohio 44883 or the , Northwest Ohio Chapter, 480 West Dussell Drive, Suite 150, Maumee, Ohio 43537. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
