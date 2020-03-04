|
Sue Carol McCutchen
FREMONT - Sue Carol McCutchen, 79, of Fremont, OH passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Firelands Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 9, 1940 in Fremont, OH to Millard and Helen (Clark) Tucker.
Sue started at Whirlpool as an assembler and retired after many years of service as an inspector. She was a member of Greater St. James Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Sue loved to play the piano and sing with her family. Sue enjoyed drawing, and in her younger years go bowling where she was in a league. She most of all loved spending time with her family.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Tonja Tucker; grandson, Kyle Tucker; great grandchildren, Lanae Tucker, Z'Maya Blakely and Kyleigh Tucker, all of Fremont, OH.
She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Alicia McCutchen and brother, Richard Tucker.
Visitation: Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. at 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.
Service: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Greater St. James Church, 629 N Sixth St, Fremont, OH with an hour visitation at the church prior to the service.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery
Memorials can be made in Sue's honor to Tonja Tucker.
