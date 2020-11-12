Sue Coble
Helena - Sue (Love) Coble, 62, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born on December 9, 1957 in Bowling Green to William and Norma (Carper) Love. She was a 1976 Gibsonburg High School graduate.
On February 18, 1978, she married Dennis Coble at Scott Trinity United Methodist Church, Risingsun. Sue worked at the former Murphy's Mart/Ames. She began her career at Walmart as an invoice clerk on December 3, 1989. She retired after 30 years, as the Lawn and Garden Department Manager in 2019.
Surviving is her daughter, Christin L. Coble of Helena; parents, William & Shirley Love of Helena; siblings, Billy (Deanna) Love of Mt. Vernon, MO, Cindy (Dan) Black of The Colony, TX, Lisa (Scott) Samel of New Boston, TX, Donnie (Sharon) Blevins of Fort Worth, TX, and Mark (Kimberly) Blevins of Rising Sun; and closest friends, Henri Diane Martin, Margie Kuyken and Karen Churchill; and a host of aunts and uncles.
Sue enjoyed watching old movies, westerns and decorating her home for the holidays, fall was her favorite. She loved spending time with her family and friends, her Walmart family and customers. Sue made friends easily and consistently put others before herself. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dennis who passed away on June 12, 2017, after 39 years of marriage; mother, Norma Stowe; and sisters, Andrea Love-Friar and Andee Joleen Love.
Visitation will be held at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 1-3 & 5-7 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at Shiloh United Methodist Church, Helena at 11:00 AM where her body will lie in state one hour prior. Burial will follow at Metzger Cemetery. Pastor Michael Holcomb will officiate. If physically present, we require masks to be worn and social distancing to be observed.
Memorials in honor of Sue may be made to the ProMedica Dorothy L. Kerns Cancer Center, 2390 Enterprise Dr, Fremont, OH 43420. To send an online condolence or to view the live web casting of Sue's Funeral Service, visit: www.hermanfh.com
