Sue Darr
Seven Lakes, NC - Sue Darr, 80, passed away Friday, Nov. 15th.
Born and raised in Fremont, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Koch) Szymanowski. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School, class of 1957 and then earned a Bachelors' Degree from St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, Ind. She married Bob Darr upon her graduation in 1961 and joined the staff at SJHS as an English teacher. Later she worked for the federal government as a tax specialist for 21 years. Retirement took place in Pinehurst, NC.
She is the mother of daughter Marcianne Lewendowski and sons Charles and Edward Darr and is survived by 5 grandchildren. She is also survived by brother James Szymanowski and sister of Deborah Southworth.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 709 Croghan St. Fremont, Saturday, Dec. 14th, 10:00 A.M.
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019