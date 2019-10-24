|
Susan A. (Bing) Quick
Fremont - Susan A. (Bing) Quick, 63, of Fremont and formerly of Perkins Township passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, early Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019 at her residence following a well fought battle with ovarian cancer.
Friends may call from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Sunday, October 27, 2019 in the Pfeil Funeral Home, Sandusky Chapel, 617 Columbus Avenue Sandusky. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, October 28, 2019 in the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 510 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky.
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019