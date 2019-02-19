|
Susan J. Shively
Gibsonburg - Susan Jane Shively, 65, of rural Gibsonburg passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Toledo ProMedica Hospital.
Born in Bowling Green, OH on Jan. 24, 1954, Susan was the daughter of Warren and Gretchen (Snyder) Musser. She graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1972. On Apr. 7, 1973, she married James Shively at the Zion Lutheran Church in Gibsonburg.
Susan worked for many years at the Gibsonburg High School Cafeteria as a cook, retiring in March 2017. She will be remembered for her love of her family whom she cherished. Susan read a collection of Stephen King novels; was a dog lover; was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Gibsonburg; enjoyed sewing, cooking and going to the flea markets.
Surviving her is her husband, James; children, Adam of Columbus, Lorena (James) Zebrowski of Warren, Gordon of Gibsonburg and Valarie Shively of Bettsville; grandchildren, Ariana, Aidyn, Avery, Alexandra and Addyson; step granddaughters Courtney & Cadance; step great grandson, Lucas; four-legged fur baby, Buster; and brothers David (Estelle) Musser of OK and Stephen Musser of Rossford.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb 21, 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg. Funeral Services will be held Friday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church where visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
Memorials may be made to the Sandusky County Humane Society or to the Zion Lutheran Church, Gibsonburg.
To send an online condolence or to view Susan's tribute video, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 19, 2019