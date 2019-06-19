|
Susan (Knudsen) Jacobs
- - Susan Jacobs, born February 9, 1957, with a steadfast faith and a hopeful heart returned to be with Our Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Sue, as she was lovingly called by her family and friends, had waged a courageous battle against cancer for over 10 years.
Sue was a person with a personality bigger than life itself who humbly gave of herself to others in so many ways. She was always the first to step forward when help was needed in her parish, community, across the state of Kentucky and beyond. Susan's profession as a physical therapist also offered her the advantage of serving others on a daily basis to better their lives.
Sue is survived by her loving husband, Barry, and wonderful daughters, Sarah and Elizabeth. She is also survived by her mother, Carolyn Knudsen and siblings Linda Knudsen, Connie Zittnan (George, Cathy Merski, Matt and Erin Merski), Mary Knudsen (Gail Kohn), and Bill Knudsen (Kate, Chloe, and Conor). Susan was preceded in death by her father, Harold Knudsen.
Sue was interred at St. Leo Catholic Church columbarium in Versailles, KY on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Memorial gifts in Susan's name can be sent to: Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at https://ocrahope.org , Markey Cancer Center at https://ukmarkey.org/donate, or St. Leo Catholic Church, 295 Huntertown Rd., Versailles, KY 40383.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 19, 2019