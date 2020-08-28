Susan Mary Barrington
Fremont - Susan Mary Barrington, 68, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Bethesda Care Center, Fremont, Ohio. Susan was born June 13, 1952, in Port Clinton, Ohio to Mary and Jack Barrington. She was a 1970 graduate of Fremont St. Joseph High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology in 1979 form California State University Northridge.
Susan is survived by her mother, Mary Barrington of Fremont, OH; son David and daughter Jackie of Toledo, OH; sisters Christine Kelly and Julie (Joseph) Leiby of Fremont and brother John Barrington of Athens, OH; nieces Erin, Ashley, Alison and Mary and nephews Rob and John. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Barrington.
The family would like to thank the caring workers at Bethesda Care Center for their kindness to Susan during her many years there. Their efforts are so appreciated. We would also like to thank ProMedica Hospice for their care and concern for Susan during her final weeks.
If you wish to make a tribute to Susan, please consider the Volunteers of America Senior Living or ProMedica Hospice. No services will be held. Those wishing to share a fond memory or offer condolences are encouraged to visit her page at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, Fremont, OH.