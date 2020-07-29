Susan McKnight
Fremont - Susan McKnight, age 74, of Fremont, Ohio, passed away early Sunday morning July 26, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic. She was born August 26th, 1945 in Sebring, Florida to the late John and Judy (Bollinger) Willett. She was a graduate of South Rowan High School in China Grove, North Carolina and attended East Carolina State University before starting a family and moving to Fremont, Ohio. She finished her education at Bowling Green State University with a bachelor's degree in Education.
Susan was a substitute teacher for the Fremont City Schools for several years and later sold insurance. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fremont and served for a time as treasurer of the Women's Association. Throughout her life, she enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, sharing her love of reading and movies, and taking care of her dogs. "Mimi," as she was known to her grandchildren, will be forever missed by her family.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, John and Judy Willett, and her brother John "Butch" Willett, Jr.
She is survived by her three children, Amy McKnight, Jennifer McKnight (Wes Trotter), and Jason McKnight (Melissa Paluch), her five grandchildren Ashley Kuehne (Josh Kuehne), Melissa Weickert (Scott Koenig), Trevor Weickert, Anna Trotter, and Silas Trotter, and her great-grandson Liam Kuehne.
Visitation will be Friday, July 31st from 12-1 pm, followed by a private family service, at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont.
Masks will be required indoors, and social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
or to First Presbyterian Church, 120 S. Park Ave, Fremont, OH 43420.