Susan "Sue" Witte
Gibsonburg - Country music fan and karaoke singer, Susan Witte, passed away at Saint Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio on August 13, 2020, after a long battle with congestive heart failure.
Born in Gibsonburg, Ohio on March 29, 1947, Sue was the daughter of Edmund and Frances (Miller) and one of six children. On December 23, 1966, Sue married Richard Witte. During their 53 years of marriage, the pair had four children and resided in California, New Mexico and Virginia. They eventually found their way back to Ohio, living in Gibsonburg.
Sue enjoyed being a pillar of the Gibsonburg community. She was the Gibsonburg Homecoming president for many years and organized multiple benefits for those who needed help. Sue enjoyed taking pictures and often took pictures for Shores and Steele of K100 County. Sue played on various pool league teams and never missed the Betty Hiser Memorial Pool Tournament.
In addition to her husband, Sue is survived by her four children, Rich (Tanya) Witte of Gibsonburg, Ohio; Ron (Kelly) Witte of Tiffin, Ohio; Randy (Ericka) Witte of Bloomsdale, Missouri; and Ryan (Kendra) Witte of Fremont, Ohio. Also surviving are grandchildren, Sam, Tyler, Amber, Alexis, Katie, Caleb, Libby, Nate, Austin and Addie, and great grandchildren Lilah and Sophia.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Jacquelin Hughes and Elizabeth Hiser. Three other siblings survive, Sharon (Bob A-Z) Kelly of Rossford; Edmund (Judy) Bauer of Gibsonburg; and Jon (Lin) Bauer of Helena, Ohio. Brother-in-law, Robert Hiser also survives.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Williams Park in Gibsonburg, Ohio on August 29, 2020 at 4:30 PM in accordance with covid policy and restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Life Connections of Ohio, 3661 Briarfield Blvd, Suite 105, Maumee, Ohio 43537.
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg is honored to be assisting the Witte family through this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at Hermanfh.com