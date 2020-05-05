Services
Susie G. Gonzalez


1978 - 2020
Susie G. Gonzalez Obituary
Susie G. Gonzalez

Port Clinton - Susie G. Gonzalez, 41, of Port Clinton, OH, passed away on May 1, 2020. She was born in Sandusky, Ohio on December 31, 1978 to Irma (Garza) Musgrave and Elias Gonzalez. Susie was a graduate of Port Clinton High School.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Irma (Jeff) Musgrave, father, Elias Gonzalez, ex-husband, Saul Solorzano, daughters; Araceli and Elena Solorzano, siblings; Sophie (Esequiel) Trevino, Elias (Bethany) Gonzalez, Esteven Gonzalez, Jazmine Musgrave, nieces; Selene Trevino, Jude and Eve Gonzalez, and numerous cousins and family friends.

Susie lived by many saying, but one of her favorites was: "Sometimes, the prettiest smiles hide the deepest secrets. The prettiest eyes have cried the most tears. And the kindest hearts have felt the most pain".

Services will be held privately for the family.

Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420, has had the privilege of helping Susie's family through this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to her family in the care of Irma Musgrave.

To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from May 5 to May 6, 2020
