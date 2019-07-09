Services
Coldren Crates Funeral Home
205 West Sandusky Street
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 668-6149
Teresa Kay Woodward

Teresa Kay Woodward Obituary
Teresa Kay Woodward

Findlay - The family of Teresa Kay Woodward are having a Celebration of Life Service at noon on Saturday June 13, 2019 at the Findlay Moose, 1028 West Main Cross in Findlay. The family will continue to visit with friends at the conclusion of the service until 4:00pm.

Teresa died on May 11, 2019 and her full obituary appeared in the paper on May 14, 2019. COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay are assisting with the arrangements.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 9, 2019
