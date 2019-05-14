|
|
Teresa Woodward
Findlay - Teresa Kay Woodward, age 65, of Findlay, died at 7:56pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. She was born in Tiffin, Ohio on September 11, 1953 to the late Glenn and Barbara (Jesseman) DeVanna.
On June 19, 1976, she married Stephen L. Woodward and he survives. Also surviving are her sons: Dustin (Whitney) Woodward of Findlay and Beau (Lauretta Leister) Woodward of Findlay; grandchildren: Dylan Woodward, Logan Woodward and Olivia Lenhart; sisters: Cathy (Glenn) Slaven of Surgarland, Texas, Vicki (Craig, deceased) Snyder of Riley, Michigan and Julie (Denny) Moyer of Tiffin.
Teresa enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to Lake Erie, riding with her husband on their motorcycle and going on trips and vacations to Laughlin, Nevada. By far her greatest joy of all, was spending time with her grandchildren. For 10 years she sold Home Interiors and then retired in 2013, after 19 years of service in the offices at Kohls Distribution Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. The arrangements are being handled by COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay, where online condolences may be sent to www.coldrencrates.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 14, 2019