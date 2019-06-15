|
|
Terese Ann Zartman
Clyde - Terese Ann Zartman, 58, of Clyde, OH passed away unexpectedly at her home on June 13, 2019. She was born on November 8, 1960 in Fremont the daughter of Robert and Gail (Taylor) Bender. She was a 1979 graduate of Clyde High School and received her dental assistant certification from Paul C. Hayes Technical School in Grove City, OH.
Terese married Howard "Al" Zartman on April 24, 1981 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clyde. She was currently working for Dr. Wilson Baker and at Bar 101 in Castalia. Terese had previously worked at many dental and physician offices and various bars and restaurants.
Terese was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clyde. She loved to travel to tropical locations and spend time on Middle Bass Island. She loved people and to spend time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed her swimming pool and taking afternoon naps with her grandchildren.
Terese is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years, Howard "Al" Zartman, Clyde; daughter, Daphne (Dustin) Dearth, Clyde; father, Robert Bender, Clyde; brother, Steve (Kim) Bender, Port Clinton; grandchildren, Delaney and Derek Dearth.
She was preceded in death by mother, Gail Bender; son, Andrew Zartman and brother, David Bender.
Visitation: Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home, 211 N Broadway St., Green Springs, OH.
Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, June 19, 2019; 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 609 Vine St., Clyde, OH 43410.
Burial: St Mary's Cemetery
Memorials: Donor's Choice
