Terrence Joseph "Terry" Wagner

Terrence Joseph "Terry" Wagner Obituary
Terrence "Terry" Joseph Wagner

FREMONT - Terrence Joseph Wagner, 63, of Fremont, OH passed away on December 22, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 18, 1956 in Fremont, OH the son of Vincent and Rose Ann (Gabel) Wagner, Sr. He was a 1975 graduate of St Joseph Central Catholic High School.

Terry worked at the Fremont Foundry until they closed and then worked for WSOS. He was an avid Michigan, and Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavs fan. He enjoyed gardening and fishing. Terry loved to attend rock concerts.

Terry is survived by his sons, Phillip Wagner, Oak Harbor and Benjamin (Kelley) Wagner, Genoa; siblings, Daniel (Mary Jo) Wagner, Marcelene "Tootie" Wilhelm and Bryan Wagner all of Fremont.

He is preceded in death by is parents and brother, Vincent Wagner Jr.

Visitation: Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH with a vigil service to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, December 27, 2019; 10:00 a.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St., Fremont, OH.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery

Memorials: American Red Cross or Heartland Hospice

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
