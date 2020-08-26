Terrence Lee Bodi
July 2, 1958 to
August 19, 2020
Terrence (Terry) Lee Bodi (62) of Melbourne Florida, formerly of Woodville and Fairport Harbor, Ohio, passed on August 19, 2020. Terry was a Loving Son, Brother, Husband, Father, and Uncle. He is survived by his step-mother Hollis (Holly) Bodi, first wife Heidi Bodi (Leikala), current wife Sue Powers and daughter Brittany Powers, son Andrew (Andy) Bodi, daughter Lauren Bodi, brothers Kevin Bodi (Shelly), Brian Bodi (Jennifer), Tracy Bodi (Lisa), Brad Bodi (Josephine), and sisters Brigit Brown (Charles), and Allison Cunningham.
Terry was born in Fremont, Ohio to parents Janet Ann Bodi (Forsyth) (deceased 1980), and David Lee Bodi (deceased 2020). Terry was the oldest brother of seven and was admired by his siblings. He was a devout man who loved and cared for his family above all else, especially his children and will missed by all.
Due to COVID concerns, memorial services are delayed and announced later.