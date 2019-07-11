Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Isaacs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry D. Isaacs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry D. Isaacs Obituary
Terry D. Isaacs

FREMONT - Terry D. Isaacs, 58, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, OH. He was born in Fremont to Carl and Carolyn (Martin) Isaacs. He was a graduate of Vanguard/Fremont Ross High School.

Terry served in the U.S. Army from July 14, 1981 to October 14, 1986 and was awarded the Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon; Army Achievement Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

Terry was a truck driver and retired in 2004. He enjoyed drinking beer, watching the races, listening to music, fishing, cooking and spending time with his grandchildren.

Terry is survived by his children, Terry Welch, Fremont, OH, Brandy Isaacs, Fremont, OH, Kevin Isaacs, Fremont, OH and Taylor Isaacs, Clyde, OH; grandchildren, Joshua Isaacs, Audrey Rodriguez, Gavin Isaacs and Braxton Isaacs; nieces and nephews, Alexis Sherman and her son, Asher, Tiffin, OH, Trevor Myers, Republic, OH and former wife, Heidi Sherman, Republic, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Terry's wishes were to have no services at this time.

Memorials can be made to the family c/o Brandy Isaacs.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
Download Now