Terry D. Isaacs
FREMONT - Terry D. Isaacs, 58, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, OH. He was born in Fremont to Carl and Carolyn (Martin) Isaacs. He was a graduate of Vanguard/Fremont Ross High School.
Terry served in the U.S. Army from July 14, 1981 to October 14, 1986 and was awarded the Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon; Army Achievement Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Terry was a truck driver and retired in 2004. He enjoyed drinking beer, watching the races, listening to music, fishing, cooking and spending time with his grandchildren.
Terry is survived by his children, Terry Welch, Fremont, OH, Brandy Isaacs, Fremont, OH, Kevin Isaacs, Fremont, OH and Taylor Isaacs, Clyde, OH; grandchildren, Joshua Isaacs, Audrey Rodriguez, Gavin Isaacs and Braxton Isaacs; nieces and nephews, Alexis Sherman and her son, Asher, Tiffin, OH, Trevor Myers, Republic, OH and former wife, Heidi Sherman, Republic, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Terry's wishes were to have no services at this time.
Memorials can be made to the family c/o Brandy Isaacs.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 11, 2019