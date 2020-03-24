Services
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-8288
Terry Green

Terry Green Obituary
Terry Green, 73, of Fremont died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Windsor Lane Care Center. He was born September 3, 1946 in Algona, IA the son of William Jesse and Anna Elizabeth (Pfeffer) Green. He owned and operated L&G trucking with his second wife Lucy Green until he retired and they sold the company. Terry was a deacon and member of Victory Church. His favorite activity was golf, playing cards and spending time with his Grandchildren.

Surviving are his children: Ronald (Shelley) Green, Chad Green, April (Jonathan) Green Distel, Tiffany (Robert III) Green Koebel; Cody (Elizabeth) Green; grandchildren: Samantha, Cameron, Brendin, Ethan, Preston, Kaitlyn, Miriah, Sofia, Liam, Greyson, Jamison, Kaison, Adalyne, Brooklyne, Elianna, Cody Jr., Eva, Cardell; siblings Lorraine McCurry, Tom Green, Wayne Green; first wife Inge Green and second wife Lucy Reyes Green. He was preceded in death by his parents, sons Daniel Eugene Molina, Jr., and Gary Green; siblings: William Green Jr., Darrell Green, Gary Green, Gloria Arend, Jeanne Cink.

Private Services have taken place with Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, Fremont, OH. Those wishing to express condolences or a memory are encouraged to visit

www.hannemanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
