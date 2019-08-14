Services
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry DeRammelaere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry L. DeRammelaere


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry L. DeRammelaere Obituary
Terry L. DeRammelaere

Bradenton, FL - Terry L. DeRammelaere, age 59, of Bradenton, FL and formerly of Marysville, OH passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born on September 2, 1959 in Toledo, OH to Dale and Shirley (Aspacher) DeRammelaere. Following graduation from high school in Woodville, Terry went on to Bowling Green State University where he received his Bachelor Degree. He was elected as Sandusky County Commissioner in 1984 and later worked in Human Resources until his illness. He also enjoyed playing golf and was an avid sports fan especially of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Terry is survived by his devoted companion: Kelly Miller of Bradenton, FL, son: Braeton DeRammelaere of Amarillo, TX, sister: Traci Kincaid of Daytona Beach, FL, aunt and godmother: Bea Mohrman of Woodville, OH and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will be received 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 West Main Street, Woodville, OH. A Funeral Service will be conducted at the funeral home 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019. Officiating, will be Rev. Stephen Lutz. Interment will be in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Tidewell Hospice www.tidewell.org. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement or share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now