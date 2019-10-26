|
Thelma J. Stull
Fremont - Thelma J. Stull, age 95 of Fremont, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in the care of Eden Springs in Green Springs. Thelma was born April 4, 1924 in Carey, OH the daughter of the late Lloyd and Carrie (Gilbert) Myers.
Words cannot adequately sum up a life well lived and the value of a mother.
Thelma is survived by her children: Dennis (Zanaida Mariano) Stull of Fremont, Donald (Deborah) Stull of Clyde, and Petrina (Richard) Johnson of Sandusky; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Stull, whom passed away September 26, 2012; daughter, Patricia Herrera; brother, Lawrence Myers; and daughter-in-law, Song Moll.
The funeral service for Thelma will be held privately.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at foosfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019