Theodore G. "Ted" Fischer Jr.

Theodore G. "Ted" Fischer Jr. Obituary
Theodore "Ted" G. Fischer Jr., age 90, of Castalia, died Tuesday morning, February 18, 2020, in the Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky, following a lengthy illness.

He was born October 29, 1929, in Sandusky, and was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army's artillery division. Ted drove truck for many years for Elmer Borchardt Trucking, and was a member of the Teamsters; he also was a member of the . He loved watching racing and also raced his own car, winning a championship in Fremont. His favorite race teams were any Ford Motor Company car. Ted was the original builder of the old Gulf Station in Castalia. He loved to eat at all the area buffet restaurants and he enjoyed taking care of his property.

He is survived by his three brothers Leroy, Dan, and David Fischer; and many cousins and 2nd cousins.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents Theodore Fischer and Helen (Funk) Fischer; a step mother and step sister.

Friends may call from 5-7 PM Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Ransom Funeral & Cremation Service, 610 S. Washington St., Castalia, where services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10 AM. Burial will be in Castalia Cemetery. Military honors will conducted by the Marines Forever Color Guard.

Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting

www.ransomfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
