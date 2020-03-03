|
Theresa Sloma
Fremont - Theresa Sloma, 69, passed away on February 29, 2020 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born on May 9, 1950 in Fremont to the late Clarence "Pete" and Ruth (Nieset) Sloma.
In 1968, Theresa graduated from Lakota High School. She was a personal banker at Fifth Third Bank for 47 years, retiring in 2015.
Theresa was a member St. Mary's Catholic Church, Organ Choir, Altar Rosary Society, and Liturgy Committee. She enjoyed going to the casino in her free time and was an avid fan of Notre Dame Football and the Cincinnati Reds.
Surviving are siblings, Joe (Peg) Sloma of Fremont, Rose Meyer of Sidney, OH, Peg (Pete) Schalk of New Riegel, OH, Janet Sloma of Fremont, and Betty (Jim) Hoffman of Helena; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence & Ruth Sloma; sister-in-law, Mary Sloma; brother-in-law, William Meyer; and niece, Kathy (Sloma) Barnes.
Friends and family will be welcomed to the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg on Friday, March 6 where a Vigil will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Visitation hours to immediately follow until 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Millersville. Rev. Scott Woods will officiate, and burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Millersville.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or for Masses.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020