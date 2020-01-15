Services
WONDERLY-HORVATH FUNERAL HOME
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420-4256
(419) 332-6409
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Whitcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese Jeannette Whitcomb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese Jeannette Whitcomb Obituary
Therese Jeannette Whitcomb

Fremont - Therese Jeannette Whitcomb, 91, of Fremont, OH passed away on January 12, 2020 at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, OH. She was born on March 26, 1928 in Fremont, OH the daughter of Wilbert and Gertrude (Plank) Darr. She was a 1946 graduate of St. Joseph High School.

Therese married Wally Whitcomb on September 1, 1952. He preceded her in death in 1968. She was a homemaker and worked at Hershey Flowers and Finishing Touch Gallery for several years. She was a founding member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar Society and was sacristan for many years. She was a longtime volunteer for Hospice of Memorial Hospital and member of the Batesole Farm Women's Club and Indoor Sports.

Therese is survived by her children, Chris (Becky) Whitcomb, Cathy (Rick Hill) Whitcomb, Tim (Wynn Schell) Whitcomb and Scott Whitcomb all of Fremont and Matt (Jan Snyder) Whitcomb, Port Clinton, OH; grandchildren, Aaron and Alexa Whitcomb, Evan Schell and Kassi Bats; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wally Whitcomb; beloved brothers, Don, Paul "Ducky" and Norman "Bud" Darr; cherished sisters and brothers-in-law and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, 11:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Rd, Fremont, OH. A social gathering will take place immediately after the service.

Therese was cremated per her wishes. Family will conduct a private burial on a future date.

Memorials can be made to ProMedica Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -