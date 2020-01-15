|
|
Therese Jeannette Whitcomb
Fremont - Therese Jeannette Whitcomb, 91, of Fremont, OH passed away on January 12, 2020 at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, OH. She was born on March 26, 1928 in Fremont, OH the daughter of Wilbert and Gertrude (Plank) Darr. She was a 1946 graduate of St. Joseph High School.
Therese married Wally Whitcomb on September 1, 1952. He preceded her in death in 1968. She was a homemaker and worked at Hershey Flowers and Finishing Touch Gallery for several years. She was a founding member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar Society and was sacristan for many years. She was a longtime volunteer for Hospice of Memorial Hospital and member of the Batesole Farm Women's Club and Indoor Sports.
Therese is survived by her children, Chris (Becky) Whitcomb, Cathy (Rick Hill) Whitcomb, Tim (Wynn Schell) Whitcomb and Scott Whitcomb all of Fremont and Matt (Jan Snyder) Whitcomb, Port Clinton, OH; grandchildren, Aaron and Alexa Whitcomb, Evan Schell and Kassi Bats; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wally Whitcomb; beloved brothers, Don, Paul "Ducky" and Norman "Bud" Darr; cherished sisters and brothers-in-law and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, 11:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Rd, Fremont, OH. A social gathering will take place immediately after the service.
Therese was cremated per her wishes. Family will conduct a private burial on a future date.
Memorials can be made to ProMedica Hospice.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020