Thomas Artur Rollins, Sr.
FREMONT - Thomas Arthur Rollins, Sr., 81, of Fremont, OH was promoted to glory on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Countryside Manor under the care of Stein Hospice. He was born on August 11, 1938 in Fremont, the son of Dormal W. and Ruth Leila (Walters) Rollins. He was a 1956 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and attended Toledo Bible College.
Tom served in the U.S. Army as an MP from January 21, 1957 to December 24, 1958 and was awarded the Sharpshooter (Rifle) Medial and Good Conduct Medal.
Tom married Kathryn Milam on April 15, 1966 in Tiffin, OH. He worked as a production supervisor for several manufacturing companies until he retired in 2001.
Tom was a member of Grace Community Church and enjoyed golfing, fishing and traveling.
Tom is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Kathryn Rollins, Fremont, OH; children, Thomas Arthur (Rachel) Rollins II, Mt. Blanchard, OH and Brigid Marie (Rick) Wanzie, Ft. Myers, FL, David L. Zeitz and Brian S. Zeitz both of Cold Water, MI; siblings, Ronald Rollins, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Daniel Rollins of Arizona, Dennis Rollins, Kenton, OH and Richard Rollins, Ft. Wayne, IN; grandchildren, Kaydon and Ashtyn Rollins, Holly, Ben, Josh and J.J. Zeitz, Kandice Rungta, Korey Wanzie and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward and James Rollins.
The family would like to thank the staff of Countryside Manor and Stein Hospice for the care they provided for Tom.
Visitation: Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Grace Community Church, 900 Smith Rd., Fremont, OH. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Fremont with Military Honors provided by the .
Memorials: Heartbeat Hope Medical, 1243 Napoleon St., Fremont, OH 43420 or Grace Community Church Orphanages
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019