|
|
Thomas B. Knisely
Fremont - Thomas B. Knisely, "TK", 77 of Fremont, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Flower Hospital. He was born July 14, 1941 in Fremont the son of Bernard and Anna Clare (Hotz) Knisely.
Surviving is his sister Kathleen (Howard) Grogg of Louisville, KY; brother Daniel (Linda) Knisely of Fremont, OH; 7 nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and nephews. He was a great brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend.
Visitation will take place on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 2-8P.M. at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. A Mass of Resurrection will begin at 10:00A.M. on Tuesday, June 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Fremont, OH. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Hoffman Catholic Schools or Donor's Choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com
Published in the News-Messenger on June 6, 2019