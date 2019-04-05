Thomas Edward Beal



Port Clinton - Thomas Edward Beal, 78, passed away, Wednesday, April 03, 2019 at H. B. Magruder Hospital. Tom was born on October 04, 1940 in East Cleveland, OH, the son of Harry and Pauline (Wayman) Beal. On June 25, 1971, in Bellevue, OH, he married Lois L. (Fausey) King and she survives. He worked as an electrical engineer for 20 years for Fostoria Industries, retiring in 1997. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Elk's Lodge #1718. Tom will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.



Those left to cherish his memory are: Loving Wife of 47 years: Lois Beal; Daughters: Kimberly Sue (Larry) King-Bowers and Theresa (Fred) Erdmann; 5 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, son: Timothy Beal and brother: Richard L. Beal.



Visitation will be 9:00 - 10:30am, Monday, April 08, 2019 at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton, OH, followed by the Funeral Mass conducted by Father John Missler at 11:00am, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Alcoholics Anonymous, 3416 Columbus Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.