Thomas F. Chalfin
Risingsun - Thomas F. Chalfin, age 78, of Risingsun, Ohio passed away on Saturday (March 9, 2019) at his home. He was born on December 22, 1940 in Fremont, Ohio to the late Francis V. & Luella E. (Brockschmidt) Lehmann. Tom's father died when he was young and his mother remarried Carl "Ed" Chalfin, Jr. who was instrumental in helping to raise him. He married Carolyn K. Shreffler on August 15, 1959 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Risingsun, Ohio and she passed away on December 12, 2017.
Surviving him are his sons, Scott D. (Elaine) Chalfin of Risingsun, Ohio, Todd E. (Lori) Chalfin of Kansas, Ohio, Chris P. (Becky) Chalfin of Risingsun, Ohio, Kent T. Chalfin of Risingsun, Ohio; brother, William Chalfin of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; sister, Kathleen (Charlie Hunter) Brown of Decatur, Alabama; grandchildren, Kyle (Molly), Eric (Katie), Ryan (Amy), Hunter, Jessica, Courtney (Matt), Caleb, Emma; great-grandchildren, Nora & Amos; special companion, Sharon Brown of Helena, Ohio. Preceding him in death were his parents, Francis & Luella; father, Carl and his wife, Carolyn.
Tom retired from Roppe Corporation in Fostoria, Ohio where he worked in the warehouse. His love was farming and he was a lifelong farmer who along with his wife farmed many acres. Along with the farming theme he loved antique tractors and could be found at SCRAP or the Luckey Festival pulling those tractors. He was a member of the Sandusky County Farm Bureau and bowled in several bowling leagues at Dunn's Lanes and Seneca Lanes both in Fostoria, Ohio. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his dogs, Ohio State Basketball, Lakota High School basketball, John Wayne & Clint Eastwood western movies but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family and friends.
Friends will be received from 4-7 PM Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 AM Wednesday (March 13, 2019) at the First Church of God in Risingsun, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM with Pastor Paul Rutledge officiating. Burial will be in Scott-Trinity Cemetery near Risingsun, Ohio with a bereavement luncheon to follow back at the First Church of God. Memorial donations may be made to the Lakota Athletic Boosters or the Lakota Music Boosters. On-line condolences may be made to Tom's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 11, 2019