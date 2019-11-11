|
Thomas F. Claar
CLYDE - Thomas F. Claar, 87, of Clyde, OH passed away one Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Willows in Bellevue, OH. He was born on January 13, 1932 in Fremont, OH to Charles and Helen (Steiger) Claar.
Thomas served in the U.S. Airforce from 1951 to 1953 and was honorably discharged. He married Iris I. Reiter on August 8, 1953 in Austin, TX and she survives. He hauled steel for over twenty-five years, retiring in November 1996. Thomas was a member of the Northern Ohio Draft Pony Association and the Fremont where he served on the Color Guard. He enjoyed raising horses and watching bull riding. On the weekends he took part in horse drawn plowing and covered wagons.
Thomas is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Iris Claar, Clyde, OH; children, Stephanie (Dan) Schee, Huron, OH, Wendy Claar-Alafita, Clyde, OH, Bunny (Pastor Scott) Robles, Fremont, OH, Chris (Angie) Claar of California, Richard Claar of Florida; bother, Charlie "Bud" (Louise) Claar, of Florida; thirteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jennifer Claar; brother, Jim Claar and grandson, Nathan Gebauer.
Visitation: Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Victory Church, 2051 Oak Harbor Rd., Fremont, OH 43420.
Service: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the church following the visitation.
Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memory Gardens in Clyde, OH with Military Honors provided by the .
Memorials can be made to Iris Claar.
