Thomas Harvey Leeth
FREMONT - Thomas Harvey Leeth, 72, of Fremont, OH passed away un-expectantly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. He was born November 18, 1947 in Kenton, OH, to John and Mary (Musgrave) Leeth. He was a 1965 graduate of Riverdale High School.
Tom served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS WASP. He also served six years in the Naval Reserves and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Order of Blue Nose Certificate. He married Marcia Martin on November 21, 1970 at Immaculate Conception Church in Kenton, OH.
Tom worked as an Engineer Tech at American Electric Power for forty-seven years and retired in 2009. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he sang in the choir. Tom enjoyed fishing, boating, his classic 1965 Buick Special, reading, coffee and baseball, especially the Cleveland Indians and Toledo Mud Hens. He was also an avid Buckeye and Cleveland Browns fan. Tom was known for baking his famous cheesecakes and loved spending time with his family.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Marcia Leeth, Fremont, OH; sons, Daniel Martin (Nikki) Leeth, Fremont, OH and Timothy John (Aimee) Leeth, McKinney, TX; siblings, John Meri (George) Stallard, Findlay, OH, Luellen (Dave) Ruffing, Bellevue, OH, Bradford (Mary) Leeth, Findlay, OH and Craig (Susan) Leeth, Dunkirk, OH; grandchildren, Lauren Hlodan, Brielle, Timothy Jr. "TJ" and Daniel Martin Leeth, Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation: Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH. A vigil service will be held at 5:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, November 25, 2019; 11:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Rd., Fremont, OH.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Sacred Heart ACTS Retreat.
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019