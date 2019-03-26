|
Thomas J. Kramer
FREMONT - Thomas J. Kramer, 84, of Fremont, OH passed away on March 22, 2019 surround by his loving family at his home. He was born on March 6, 1935 in Fremont the son of Henry and Lucy (Wasserman) Kramer. Tom was a 1953 graduate of St. Joseph High School.
Tom married Donna "Jeanne" Hartley on June 22, 1957 at St. Joseph Catholic Church and she survives. He was an engineer at Singer/Eaton Controls retiring in 1991. Tom was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He loved his garden and helping anyone he could. His true love though was his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his wife of sixty-one years Donna "Jeanne" Kramer, Fremont; sons, Vincent (Mary) Kramer, Colorado; Dennis (Mary) Kramer and Greg Kramer both of Fremont; daughter-in-law, Tina Kramer, Tiffin; siblings, Joe Kramer, Fremont, Betty Essi, Cleveland and John Kramer, Republic; grandchildren, April, Keith and Ashley Kramer; great-grandchildren, Alex and Ariana Levario; and many neighborhood children that Tom and Donna helped to raise over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bryan Kramer; brothers, Lawrence and Charles Kramer; sisters, Dorothy Keegan and Catherine Ash.
Visitation: Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH with a vigil at 7:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, March 30, 2019; 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St., Fremont, OH.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH.
Memorials: Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital or Ballville Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 26, 2019