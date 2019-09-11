|
Thomas J. Willey
Clyde - Thomas J. Willey, 67, of Clyde, died on September 7, after living for years with Parkinson's Disease. He was born to Norma J. Neason and Kenneth J. Willey on October 10, 1951, in Fremont. He went to Riley Township School and Fremont Ross High School, and graduated in 1969. After graduation he enlisted in the National Guard, and served for six years. He worked at several places during his life, but for many years at Quikut, in Fremont. That was where he met his wife, and he married Cheryl Myers on September 16, 1978. They had two children.
He was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church in Fremont. He enjoyed antique tractors and attended events like the Sandusky County Fair and S.C.R.A.P. festival. He planted an annual vegetable garden and spent winters planning it. He valued learning and education, kept up with the news, liked (now) old television shows, and gave his time to help others.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Cheryl, and children, Tiffany (Jonas) Middleton of Chicago, and Matthew Willey of Fremont; his mother, Norma J. Willey; and his grandchildren, Abigail and Theodore Middleton. He is also survived by his sister, Martha Wise of Fremont. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth J. Willey, and brother, Michael J. Willey.
There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Stein Hospice.
Published in the News-Messenger from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019