Services
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main Street
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-9451
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Willey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Willey


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Willey Obituary
Thomas J. Willey

Clyde - Thomas J. Willey, 67, of Clyde, died on September 7, after living for years with Parkinson's Disease. He was born to Norma J. Neason and Kenneth J. Willey on October 10, 1951, in Fremont. He went to Riley Township School and Fremont Ross High School, and graduated in 1969. After graduation he enlisted in the National Guard, and served for six years. He worked at several places during his life, but for many years at Quikut, in Fremont. That was where he met his wife, and he married Cheryl Myers on September 16, 1978. They had two children.

He was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church in Fremont. He enjoyed antique tractors and attended events like the Sandusky County Fair and S.C.R.A.P. festival. He planted an annual vegetable garden and spent winters planning it. He valued learning and education, kept up with the news, liked (now) old television shows, and gave his time to help others.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Cheryl, and children, Tiffany (Jonas) Middleton of Chicago, and Matthew Willey of Fremont; his mother, Norma J. Willey; and his grandchildren, Abigail and Theodore Middleton. He is also survived by his sister, Martha Wise of Fremont. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth J. Willey, and brother, Michael J. Willey.

There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Stein Hospice.
Published in the News-Messenger from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now