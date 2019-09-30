|
Thomas L. Dalton
Fremont - Thomas L. Dalton, 83, of Fremont died September 27, 2019 at Toledo Hospital. He was born August 27, 1936 in Fremont, the son of Leo and Anna (Walkowiak) Dalton. He graduated in the class of 1954 from St. Joseph and was a founding member of the Class of 1954 Scholarship. Tom was a United States Navy veteran who was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for the Taiwan Straits. On August 3, 1963, he married his best friend, Dorothy Bennett, she preceded him in death February 13, 2011. He worked as an Accounting Controller for DANA Corporation in their Chicago and Milwaukee plants. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, was a 2nd Degree Knight of Columbus and held memberships with the Eagles, V.F.W. , American Legion and former Moose.
Surviving are children, Evelyn ( Ken) Byerly of Franklin, IN, Russell (Renee) Dalton of Bloomington, IN, Stephen Dalton of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Dalton Byerly, Rebecca Byerly and Robyn Dalton; close companion Joyce Reardon of Fremont, OH; sister Joan Davis of Fremont, OH; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8P.M. at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, Ohio. Mass of Resurrection will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fremont, OH, Fr. Jeff Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery with military graveside rights performed by the V.F.W. and American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Class of 1954 Scholarship Fund.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 30, 2019