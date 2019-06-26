Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Thomas L. Merrill

Arlington - Thomas L. Merrill, 84, formerly of Fremont, OH passed away at his home in Arlington, OH on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born October 19, 1934 in Fremont, the son of Leo Otto and Anna Mary (Bott) Merrill. He was a 1952 graduate of St. Joseph High School.

Thomas served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. He married Patricia Parish on April 24, 1954 and she preceded him in death in 1993.

Thomas was the owner and operator of Merrill's Ohio in the 1960's and then owner and operator of Merrill Auto Repair. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church; Fremont VFW and Eagles, former President of the St. Joseph Booster Club and enjoyed working on cars.

Thomas is survived by his fiancée, Ramona Martin, Arlington, OH; children, Tony (Joetta) Merrill, Findlay, OH, Bev (Vinnie) Counts, Ft. Myers, FL, Thomas (Paige) Merrill, Hinckley, OH, Michelle Martin, Jenera, OH, Michael (Amy) Martin, Arlington, OH, Mandy (Brian) Lay, Genoa, OH and Mari (Nick) Mahler, Arlington, OH; seventeen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia Merrill; siblings, John, Leo, Eugene, Kenneth and Donald Merrill, Evelyn Fox, Ruth Sas and Marcelline Nicholy.

Visitation: Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.

Service: Friday, June 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Jim Heyman officiating.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the VFW.

Memorials: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St, Fremont, OH or Bridge Hospice 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, OH 45840.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on June 26, 2019
