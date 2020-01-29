|
|
Thomas Lee Butzier
Fostoria - Thomas Lee Butzier, 69, of Fostoria, passed away January 22, 2020 at his home. He was born January 2, 1951 in Fremont, Ohio to Carl Leander and Marjorie June (Conrad) Butzier. He was raised in Kansas, Ohio and was a 1969 graduate of Lakota High School. He worked at Atlas Crankshaft, Fostoria, Ohio retiring after over 40 years. He worked as a co-owner of T & V Hauling in Fostoria for many years in addition to his career at Atlas. He was a member of the Kansas United Methodist Church.
Tom had many interests including studying family genealogy, collecting Fostoria Glass, mushroom hunting, woodworking, and getting together with extended family at reunions. His father died when Tom was nine and Tom assumed many family responsibilities at a very early age.
Tom is survived by sisters: Carol (David) Gannon, Tiffin; Linda Olmstead, Fostoria; and Janis Butzier, Perrysburg, Ohio. He is also survived by nephews Aaron (Jamie) Meade, Fremont; Steve (Michelle) Olmstead, Kansas; Kevin Olmstead, and Justin Olmstead, Fostoria; Ryan Olmstead, California, and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his nephew Bruce H. Meade of Fremont, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with Pastor Mark Self officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
Burial will be in Kansas Cemetery, Kansas, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas United Methodist Church, Kansas, Ohio, or to an organization of the donor's choice.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020