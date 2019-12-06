|
|
Thomas R. Leaser
Fremont - Thomas R. Leaser, 81, of Fremont, OH passed away Friday, December 06, 2019 at Countyside Manor. He was born on May 4, 1938 in Oak Harbor, OH to Robert and Catherine (Huber) Leaser.
Thomas worked in the sales department at Fremont Fence for over thirty years. He enjoyed owing race cars along with watching them at the Fremont Speedway. Thomas was inducted in the Speedway Hall of Fame in 2011. He loved his three cats, especially, Louie.
Thomas is survived by his special companion, Claudette Kauble, Fremont, OH; children, Ronald Leaser, Sebring, FL, Pamela Cook, Gail Ross and James Leaser, all of Fremont, OH, Harold Maynard, Old Fort, OH, Mikki Franks, Fremont, OH; sister, Linda Hartman, Fremont, OH; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two nieces and a nephew; special family, Chris and Howard Kiser, both of Fremont, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Thomas's wishes were to have no services.
Memorials can be made in his honor to Speedway Hall of Fame.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019