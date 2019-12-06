Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Leaser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. Leaser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas R. Leaser Obituary
Thomas R. Leaser

Fremont - Thomas R. Leaser, 81, of Fremont, OH passed away Friday, December 06, 2019 at Countyside Manor. He was born on May 4, 1938 in Oak Harbor, OH to Robert and Catherine (Huber) Leaser.

Thomas worked in the sales department at Fremont Fence for over thirty years. He enjoyed owing race cars along with watching them at the Fremont Speedway. Thomas was inducted in the Speedway Hall of Fame in 2011. He loved his three cats, especially, Louie.

Thomas is survived by his special companion, Claudette Kauble, Fremont, OH; children, Ronald Leaser, Sebring, FL, Pamela Cook, Gail Ross and James Leaser, all of Fremont, OH, Harold Maynard, Old Fort, OH, Mikki Franks, Fremont, OH; sister, Linda Hartman, Fremont, OH; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two nieces and a nephew; special family, Chris and Howard Kiser, both of Fremont, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Thomas's wishes were to have no services.

Memorials can be made in his honor to Speedway Hall of Fame.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -