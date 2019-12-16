|
|
Timothy A. Lance
FREMONT - Timothy A. Lance, 58, of Fremont, OH passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Countryside Manor. He was born November 24, 1961 in Fremont to Walter E. and Janet R. (Dodway) Lance. He was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Tim previously worked for H.J. Heinz and enjoyed bowling and playing pool.
Tim is survived by his father, Walter E. Lance; brothers, Jeffrey Lance and Robert E. Lance, all of Fremont, OH; nephews, Daniel, Michael and Ty Lance, Dylon Kaughman; several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet R. Lance.
Visitation: Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Services will begin at 3:00 pm at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to the
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019