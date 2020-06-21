Timothy L. Smith
Port Clinton - Timothy L. Smith, 64, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1955 in Fremont, Ohio, the son of the late Earl and Leota(Snyder) Smith.
He was a self-employed general contractor, who prided himself not only on his work but the personal relationshipshe developed with his clients. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie, watching sports, grilling in his backyard, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but most importantly, spending time with his family, friends, and friends of Bill W.
Survivors include his children, Tiffany Smith (Jacob), Josh Smith (Jenn), Cody Smith, and Kathleen Smith; grandchildren, Brooklynn, Aiden, and Jersey; brother, Earl (Laura) Smith; nephews, Dusty, Nick, Andy, Wesley; Father-in-law John Dunn, and Laurie Smith (Keith); and Nikki, Bree, Bailey, and Paige. He was preceded in death by his parents, and aunts, Delberta James and Nancy Deitzel.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the family asks anyone who is sick or has concerns, to please refrain from attending.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family pay for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.