Timothy Lee Stotz
Fremont - Timothy Lee Stotz, 67, of Fremont, OH passed away, with his family by his side, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born on November 5, 1952 in Fremont to Richard Paul and Rosalin Marie (Haslinger) Stotz. He was a 1971 graduate of St. Joseph High School.
Tim married Ann McCarty on November 22, 2017. He worked as a pipe fitter through the Pipe Fitter Union Local 50 and retired in 2010. Tim was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Indians fan. He collected slot machines and loved his Corvettes. Tim was a social member of the VFW. He loved spending time in his garage and with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Tim is survived by his wife, Ann Stotz, Fremont, OH; children, Laura (Bill) Merdeath, Aaron (Angie Neverman) Stotz both of Sunbury, OH, Emily (Andy) Peterson, Fremont, OH; stepchildren, Joshua (Jessica) Burdette, Port Clinton, OH and Samantha (Daniel) Hoffman, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Tripp, Tanner, Mackena, Lucas, Braden, Kenley, Addie, Emma and Kenzie; siblings, Don (Dee) Stotz, Fremont, OH, Mary Powers, Lansing, MI, Tony (Barb) Stotz, Fremont, OH, Kris (Betsy) Stotz, Hudson, OH and mother of his children, Chris Nahm, Fremont, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Stotz.
Visitation: Tuesday from 4 - 8 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, OH. Social distancing will be observed with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would like to have your name signed in the register book, please call the funeral home at 419-332-6409.
Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St, Fremont, with Fr. Michael Roemmele officiating.
Memorials can be made to the Humane Society of Sandusky County.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com