Timothy R. Merrill
1951 - 2020
Timothy R. Merrill

Fremont - Timothy R. Merrill, 68, of Fremont, OH passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born on December 29, 1951 in Fremont, the son of Rita (Lehman) White.

Tim married Linda Kreilick on December 15, 2001 in Fremont and she survives. He was a maintenance supervisor with Fremont City Schools and retired after many years of service. Tim was an avid supporter of the Fremont Speedway where he owned car 39 and sold programs since he was twelve years old. He was a friend of Bill's for thirty years. Tim was also a charter captain. He loved watching his children and grandchildren's sports events and loved spending time with his family.

Tim is survived by his wife of nineteen years, Linda Merrill, Fremont, OH; children, Kelli (Kevin) Miller, Melany Merrill, Matt (Michelle) Merrill, Cori (Ben) Eishen, Emili (Jeremy) Mick, all of Fremont, OH and Nicholas Kreilick, Cleveland, OH; twin brothers, Fred (Becky) Merrill of Georgia and Ted (Amy) Merrill, Fremont, OH; brother-in-law, Bruce Longenbach; mother-in-law, Carol Vermillion; sisters-in-law, Connie (Denny) Emrich and Marcella (Bruce) Hickman, all of Fremont, OH; fifteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita White; siblings, Patrick, Theresa, Sally and Anna "Kathy".

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fremont Speedway/Sandusky County Fair Grounds Flower Building.

One last gift that Tim could give was to donate his body to science.

Memorials can be made to Southern Care Hospice

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory.



Published in News-Messenger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fremont Speedway/Sandusky County Fair Grounds Flower Building.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
